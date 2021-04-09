DEJAVE Hits Market Cap of $4.61 Million (DJV)

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 9th. One DEJAVE coin can currently be bought for $1,747.92 or 0.02971705 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. DEJAVE has a total market cap of $4.61 million and approximately $919.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00070156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.21 or 0.00287684 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $454.46 or 0.00772640 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,757.48 or 0.99895797 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00020053 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $426.27 or 0.00724714 BTC.

DEJAVE Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE . DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io

DEJAVE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEJAVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEJAVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

