DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 172,366 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 85.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,366 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.23% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $15,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Knight Equity upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Vertical Research started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KCG upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.19.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,400,000 over the last three months. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KNX opened at $49.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $50.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

