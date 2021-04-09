DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,780 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CSX were worth $12,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of CSX by 932.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 63,016 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $505,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 756,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after purchasing an additional 383,824 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $96.48 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $58.80 and a 12 month high of $98.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.54 and a 200-day moving average of $88.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

