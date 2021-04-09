DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 268,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,599 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $18,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pinterest by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after buying an additional 14,872,010 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,055,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,253,000 after buying an additional 810,684 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $233,189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $212,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of PINS stock opened at $85.98 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.35 and its 200 day moving average is $66.31. The company has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pinterest from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.86.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $12,970,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,002,667 shares of company stock valued at $75,881,056.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.