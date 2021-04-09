DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 191,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,804 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Simon Property Group worth $15,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $114.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $121.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.39.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

SPG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.59.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.