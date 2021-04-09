DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 10,010 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.16% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $20,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 173.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $3,731,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,133.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 85,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $96.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.93. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.46 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 48.69%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Cowen raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

