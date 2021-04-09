DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 12,575 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,206 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $12,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,089,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,695,000 after acquiring an additional 479,615 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,697,000 after acquiring an additional 208,846 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK opened at $48.00 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $31.24 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.99.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.91.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

