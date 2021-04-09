DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 38,231 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,231 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,385 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,178,000 after acquiring an additional 631,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $647,266,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,786,000 after acquiring an additional 46,506 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.24 and a 52 week high of $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.52.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.08.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

