DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 7,026 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.05% of Palo Alto Networks worth $17,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PANW. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.06.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $343.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.73 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.74. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.34 and a 1 year high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.78, for a total transaction of $14,471,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,175 shares in the company, valued at $21,408,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,917 shares of company stock valued at $32,113,001 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.