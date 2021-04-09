DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 7,924 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 161.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of AutoZone worth $15,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in AutoZone by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on AZO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,383.04.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,347 shares of company stock worth $35,962,493. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,417.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,288.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,202.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $906.38 and a one year high of $1,446.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

