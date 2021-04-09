DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Coca-Cola European Partners worth $14,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCEP has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola European Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

Shares of CCEP opened at $53.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.28.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

