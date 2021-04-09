DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,810 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $16,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 42,990 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $6,004,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSC stock opened at $267.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $261.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.27. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $147.37 and a 12-month high of $276.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

