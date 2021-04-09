DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,501 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Yum China were worth $11,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $270,868,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Yum China by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,130,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,377 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $79,643,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $69,062,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Yum China by 95,359.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 975,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,697,000 after purchasing an additional 974,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $60.19 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $64.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

YUMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

