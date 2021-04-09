DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,018 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FedEx were worth $14,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $664,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $284.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.40 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.27.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.