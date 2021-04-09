DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 132.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,943 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,851 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Workday were worth $14,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at $522,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $5,939,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 8.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 184,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 43.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $257.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of -137.45 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total transaction of $206,262.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $1,542,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,526 shares of company stock valued at $86,561,633 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, OTR Global raised Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.22.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

