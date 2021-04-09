DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.16% of Owens Corning worth $12,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,157,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,900,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,383,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 596,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,220,000 after buying an additional 104,076 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OC opened at $94.67 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $96.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.29.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OC. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.65.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

