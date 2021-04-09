DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $11.11 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 230,127 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of Omnicom Group worth $11,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

OMC stock opened at $77.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.64. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $77.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.20%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

