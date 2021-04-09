DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $12.23 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Chubb by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,411,000 after buying an additional 3,020,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,037,000 after buying an additional 876,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Chubb by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,746,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,645,000 after buying an additional 452,514 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,638,000 after buying an additional 170,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $493,517,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.17.

NYSE:CB opened at $159.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.96. The company has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $93.10 and a 52-week high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

