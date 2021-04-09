DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $12.48 Million Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.08% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $12,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $327.00 target price for the company. Johnson Rice lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.16.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $262.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $284.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.50. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.59, for a total value of $2,885,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 310,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,523,792.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,222 shares of company stock worth $9,185,473. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

