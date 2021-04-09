DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $13.73 Million Stock Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 35,900.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.14% of Bentley Systems worth $13,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,776,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 22,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $907,630.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,677,938 shares in the company, valued at $69,030,369.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 55,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $2,657,423.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,272,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,985,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,823 shares of company stock worth $16,184,662.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $54.62.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.80 million. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSY shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Bentley Systems Profile

There is no company description available for Bentley Systems Inc

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.