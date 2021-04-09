DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $14.44 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,323 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of Cardinal Health worth $14,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAH. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

CAH opened at $59.25 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average of $53.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

