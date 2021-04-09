DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $14.61 Million Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.17% of Pentair worth $14,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Pentair by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pentair by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pentair by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $60.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $63.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.06.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.61%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNR. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

