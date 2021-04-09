DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $14.80 Million Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 65.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,603 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,738 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $14,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,657,023 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $660,226,000 after purchasing an additional 408,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $428,706,000 after acquiring an additional 783,335 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,385,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,853,110 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $262,715,000 after acquiring an additional 201,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 17.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,516,281 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $158,057,000 after acquiring an additional 228,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XLNX shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.06.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $132.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.45 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.