DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $16.06 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 66.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,159 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $16,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $864,584,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after buying an additional 1,704,250 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 527,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,747,000 after buying an additional 369,299 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 588,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,227,000 after buying an additional 359,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX opened at $207.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.47. The company has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $210.14.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.48%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LHX. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.80.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

