DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $16.95 Million Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 125.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,770 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NIO were worth $16,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $666,462,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in NIO by 407,573.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497,915 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in NIO by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,059 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $125,626,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,014,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,879 shares during the period.

NYSE:NIO opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.61 and a beta of 2.81. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.48.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. The business’s revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.73) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

