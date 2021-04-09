DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $18.30 Million Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 250.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,786 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.14% of Avery Dennison worth $18,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $125,624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of AVY stock opened at $191.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.45 and a 200-day moving average of $156.62. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $98.84 and a one year high of $192.91.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

AVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.82.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.