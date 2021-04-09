DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Humana were worth $16,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Humana by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,967,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,909,716,000 after acquiring an additional 125,827 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Humana by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,098,313,000 after acquiring an additional 656,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Humana by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,802,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,429,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Humana by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,958,000 after buying an additional 41,170 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.38.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 375 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $407.15 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.48 and a 12 month high of $474.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $400.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.67%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

