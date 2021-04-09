DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of The Clorox worth $14,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Clorox by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 604,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,135,000 after purchasing an additional 81,041 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,702,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Clorox by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 22,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

NYSE:CLX opened at $192.87 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $176.73 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.73 and a 200 day moving average of $200.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLX. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.65.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.