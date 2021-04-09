DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.15% of The J. M. Smucker worth $19,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SJM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM opened at $128.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $101.89 and a 1-year high of $132.38.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

