DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,065 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Exelon were worth $16,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $2,545,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Exelon by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after buying an additional 18,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,773,000 after buying an additional 4,964,983 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Exelon by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 53,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Exelon by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,377,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,145,000 after buying an additional 50,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $44.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.08. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Argus boosted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.18.

Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

