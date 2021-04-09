DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $13.69 Million Investment in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 352,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,687,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.40% of Jumia Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JMIA. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 292.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 245,357 shares during the period. 30.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JMIA stock opened at $38.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average is $34.68. Jumia Technologies AG has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $69.89.

JMIA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

