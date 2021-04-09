DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 11,033 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,033 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $14,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Benchmark started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $116.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.62. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $75.51 and a 1-year high of $119.35. The company has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

