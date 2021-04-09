DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 42,445 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 42,445 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.08% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $11,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $52,303,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after buying an additional 69,547 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $2,180,000. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $122,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $91.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $96.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $745.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.20 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 70,739 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $6,614,803.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,414 shares in the company, valued at $9,670,243.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,614 shares of company stock worth $28,904,018 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

