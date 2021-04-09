DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 77,150 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 285,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,150 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.09% of Yandex worth $19,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YNDX stock opened at $63.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 187.47, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. Yandex has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $74.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.32.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.27. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YNDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on Yandex in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Renaissance Capital upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.65.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

