DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 9,933 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,375 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,933 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $15,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,730,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4,537.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,017,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,808,000 after buying an additional 1,973,751 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,227,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $703,680,000 after buying an additional 1,687,653 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,010,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,553,000 after buying an additional 1,257,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,633,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,429,000 after buying an additional 722,861 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

NYSE:BNS opened at $62.31 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $34.73 and a one year high of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.7133 dividend. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

