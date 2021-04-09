DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 541,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,637 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $19,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $56,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $974,708.58. Insiders sold a total of 45,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,428 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.10.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $38.72 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.99. The company has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

