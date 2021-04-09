DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,150 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.19% of Quanta Services worth $18,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $7,579,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $104,795,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 261,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 46,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $277,984.95. Also, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $2,976,382.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,226,439.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,930 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,010 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWR opened at $91.52 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $94.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PWR. B. Riley lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

