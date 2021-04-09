DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 378.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,087 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of Synchrony Financial worth $13,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $4,964,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,066,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 23,514 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $3,889,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,302,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.02. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $43.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,422 shares of company stock worth $1,072,237 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

