DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,441 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $17,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $1,491,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,870,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,662,000 after acquiring an additional 166,427 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $124.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.40 and a 1-year high of $126.25. The company has a market cap of $83.11 billion, a PE ratio of 94.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

