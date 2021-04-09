DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 110,747 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,747 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of BioNTech worth $11,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BioNTech by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNTX opened at $114.49 on Friday. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $131.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.81 and its 200 day moving average is $100.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.25 and a beta of -1.74.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

