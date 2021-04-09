DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,138 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $15,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $261.01 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.27 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. UBS Group raised their target price on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total transaction of $1,716,425.64. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

