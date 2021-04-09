DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 21,639 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,639 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $19,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.10.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.20%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

