DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 28,166 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,166 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Centene were worth $15,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $360,572,000. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,163,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,932,000 after purchasing an additional 954,122 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 106.3% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,828,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,627,000 after purchasing an additional 942,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,362,000 after purchasing an additional 939,404 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,888,000 after purchasing an additional 720,686 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $61.54 on Friday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.32. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.65.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.