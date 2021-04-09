DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 4,210 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AON were worth $14,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AON by 4,280.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 664,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,348,000 after acquiring an additional 649,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $105,454,000. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AON by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,254,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,136,000 after buying an additional 357,873 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AON by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 752,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,999,000 after buying an additional 223,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in AON by 1,813.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,257,000 after purchasing an additional 220,963 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AON opened at $235.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.02 and its 200 day moving average is $212.00. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $238.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AON from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.46.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

