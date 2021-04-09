DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 53,271 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 53,271 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Twitter were worth $15,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,005,000 after acquiring an additional 897,090 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096,935 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,881,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $210,207,000 after acquiring an additional 151,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,255,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $122,125,000 after acquiring an additional 28,460 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,673,387. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR opened at $71.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.04. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TWTR. Truist upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Twitter from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.06.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

