DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 5,734 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,398 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,734 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cigna were worth $19,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Cigna by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 110.9% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,575 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 349.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,261,000 after purchasing an additional 368,911 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 117.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,485 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 34,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 203.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.44.

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,701,401. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 152,399 shares of company stock worth $34,096,430 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CI opened at $238.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $248.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

