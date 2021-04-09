DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 6,214 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,214 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $12,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

SLF stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.93. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SLF shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

