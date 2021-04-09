DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 8,569 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,569 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of Kansas City Southern worth $14,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,485,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,311 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,560,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,599,000 after purchasing an additional 158,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,892,000 after purchasing an additional 232,501 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 962,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,516,000 after purchasing an additional 207,284 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.76.

KSU opened at $262.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $122.35 and a 1-year high of $269.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $693.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.65 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

