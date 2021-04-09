DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.16% of Shaw Communications worth $13,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,957,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,773,000 after buying an additional 5,513,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,113,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,503,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482,235 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,993,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,359,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SJR shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $26.69 on Friday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. Shaw Communications’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 93.94%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

