Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $49.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130,847 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,271,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $79,931,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,837,000 after buying an additional 1,682,597 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,728,000 after buying an additional 1,083,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

